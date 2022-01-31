Harris Jayaraj Likely To Compose Music For Sivakarthikeyan’s Next

Music composer Harris Jayaraj is likely to make a comeback with Sivakarthikeyan’s next film. The yet to be titled film is being produced by Kaml Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Jayaraj, who last composed the songs for the film Kappan in 2019, will be reportedly making his comeback through this film, according to reports.

Jayaraj is in talks with the makers of the film and an official announcement about his collaboration with the film’s team is expected to be made soon. The untitled film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy.

Kamal Haasan had on January 15, 2022, announced the film. Sharing a photo on his Twitter account, Kamal said that he is excited to be collaborating with “youngsters like Sivakarthikeyan and Rajkumar." Now, a few reports suggest that music composer Jayaraj will be roped in to compose the music of the film.

Currently, Jayaraj is composing the music for a Telugu film featuring actor Nithiin in the lead role. He also has the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram and Jayam Ravi’s next film.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan said the the untitled project is going to be a path-breaking film of his career. He said he is excited about the shooting of the film.

“I firmly believe this project is going to be a very important film in my career. I’m personally very excited about this film and looking forward to the shoot. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me," he stated.

A few recent reports suggest that actress Sai Pallavi will be paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

