Harris Jayaraj’s Vaadi Vaadi Song is Out Now; Fans Ecstatic

Fans of Harris Jayaraj have been patiently waiting for his first music album Vaadi Vaadi to release. The wait is finally over, and the first song of the first Tamil music album composed by Harris Jayaraj has been released.

This is the first time Harris Jayaraj has worked on a music video. He is known for his works, including Minnale and Ghajini Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. According to sources, he earlier avoided doing music videos as he was busy with films.

Cooku with Comali fame Aswin and Anju Kurien have acted in the video. RD Rajasekar, the famous cinematographer is also part of the music video, while lyrics have been provided by Viveka.

The news was shared by Think Music through their official Twitter channel. Through their post, they shared that everyone should stop doing whatever it is they are doing as Vaadi Vaadi is here. Fans quickly took to the comments to congratulate the team.

Harris Jayaraj has won 6 Filmfare Awards South and has been nominated for 20 Filmfare Awards South since 2001. He was also the recipient of six Mirchi Music Awards, five Vijay Awards, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, three International Tamil Film Awards, and two Big FM Awards. In 2019, the music composer was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letter from the Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute for his substantial contributions to Tamil movie music.

Harris Jayaraj began composing for films in 2001 and has never looked back. Among his numerous film credits are Kaakha Kaakha, Anniyan, Ghajini, Sathyam, Ayan, Aadhavan, Engeyum Kadhai, Ko, Thuppakki, and many more. Harris has a large following among Tollywood fans. He recently created music for the Telugu film Spyder, starring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah. AR Murugadoss’s film was released in September 2017.

