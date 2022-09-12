Harrison Ford Holds Back Tears as He Reveals New Indiana Jones 5 Footage at D23 Expo

At the ongoing D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford appeared to be in tears when the newest Indiana Jones 5 film was being screened. Although the preview has not yet been made accessible online, Ford made an appearance on stage on Saturday alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold. He looked quite emotional and said, “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic and this is one of the reasons (pointing at Waller-Bridge)," according to Variety.

“Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart," he continued. “We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Ford also alluded to this being his last time in the role, adding, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Ford’s pleasure was echoed by Waller-Bridge, who said, “I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky and keeping up with this guy is Exhausting (pointing at Ford)."

The most recent trailer provides fans with their first actual glimpse of Indy back in action, even if the plot has mainly remained a secret up until now. Ford was 64 when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came out, and he’s now 80, this seems that no age barrier can stop the world’s greatest archaeologist. The last time the iconic character was seen on screen was 14 years ago with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Newcomers to the series Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas joins alongisde Ford and Waller-Bridge.

The movie is the first in the series to not be directed by revered filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) is in charge of directing Indiana Jones 5 while Spielberg remained involved as a hands-on producer. The release date for Indiana Jones 5 is currently set for June 30, 2023.

