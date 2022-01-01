Harry Potter Reunion to Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, OTT Releases to Look Forward to in January 2022

With another year of us surviving Covid-19, people are eagerly looking forward to the new year 2022 to bring some respite. Although it is hard to fathom how many variants this deadly virus has in store for us, we can always turn to our filmmakers and OTT platforms for some hours of joy and respite. In 2020 and 2021, these content streaming services helped us distract our minds from the chaos around us, and even in 2022, these platforms aim at keeping up their game. The first month of the year already has some exciting films and series in store for us, and here we have curated a list for you to binge throughout the month of January.

Check it out:

>Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts (Amazon Prime Video)

Even if you have not watched or read Harry Potter, it is impossible to not know who he is. Much to the delight of Potterheads, the ‘Boy Who Lived’ is coming back to our screens with his wizard friends for a special reunion episode. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the eight-movie series. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) will come together to reminisce about the most important memories in their lives. The special releases on HBO Max but it will also stream on Amazon Prime Videos from January 1.

>Eternals (Disney+Hotstar)

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals had a theatrical release in 2021, and in 2022, the superhero film will drop on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, among others. The film will be streaming on the platform from January 12.

>Human (Disney+Hotstar)

The medical thriller’s trailer opened to pretty positive reviews and gave us a glimpse into the world of pharmaceuticals and drug testing. Starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari among others, it is a dark story revolving around the lives of the people who often find themselves on the receiving end of medical scams. It will release on the platform on January 14.

>Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will see Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in a dark comedy that revolves around a man who tries to escape from a powerful politician’s daughter. It will stream on Netflix from January 14.

>Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime Video)

After keeping the details under wraps for a very long time, filmmaker Shakun Batra recently released the title of his upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Talking about the plot, a source told Bollywood Hungama that Ananya and Deepika play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya Karwa plays Ananya’s love interest. The film will start streaming on Prime Video from January 25 onwards.

