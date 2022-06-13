Harry Styles' Fan Falls From Balcony During Concert, Survives; Witnesses Call It 'Traumatising'

A man fell from the top tier at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium during Harry Styles’ concert on Saturday evening. Several people were traumatised by the incident and shared their concerns on Twitter.

Several fans at the venue witnessed the tragic incident and rushed to Twitter to share how terrifying and traumatising it was.

One of the Harry Styles fans tweeted, “Still in shock after Harry Styles concert at Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to the main door at street level to bring help. Everyone was in shock around us and so upset. Hope the guy is OK."

Another said, “I hope the man who fell from the top stand at Harry Styles’ Glasgow show is not too seriously hurt, it was traumatising to see. The stewards were awful and apparently took forever to get to him."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Our stand was all screaming to get them to stop the show and to get medics to the guy. The worst part was standing there during the final song as most of the stadium was cheering and singing to the final song while we stood in shock and tears and were screaming."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has shared a picture from the concert on Twitter.

As per a BBC report, a police official said, “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, at around 10:15 pm on Saturday, June 11. There were no suspicious circumstances, and the man was seen by medical staff."

The report added that the man, in question, fell on other people present at the concert. Later, he was provided with medical assistance.

The concert, a part of Harry Styles: Love On Tour, was attended by close to 50,000 fans.

