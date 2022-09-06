Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde sent the internet into a tizzy as they made a spectacular entrance at the Venice Film Festival, where the latter’s directorial ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ had its world premiere.

Olivia dazzled in a bright yellow gown for the big night, complete with silver chain detailing by Gucci. While Harry looked dapper in a blue double-breasted blazer, flared trousers, and a light-blue shirt with an oversize collar. In one of the pictures from the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, Harry and Olivia lovingly stared at each other.

The first trailer of Don’t Worry Darling was released in May this year. It packed with suspense, drama and erotica. The Hollywood movie, helmed by Olivia Wilde, features Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead while Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel co-star in the movie.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play a married couple, living in a fictionalized community of Victory. The community is described as an experimental town housing project that houses the men working for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

Jack and Alice, who seem to have a few steamy sex scenes that are bound to become the talk of the town when the movie releases, Pine plays Jack’s boss. Chan has been roped in to play the role of his partner, Shelley.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Florence Pugh earlier said that she’d like media coverage of the movie to be more than discussion about the intimate scenes she shared with Harry Styles in the film.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

