Harry Styles Shares New 'Love On Tour 2022' Dates After He Postponed Concerts Due To Covid-19

As the world continues to reel with the pandemic situation, several artists have been compelled to reschedule or even cancel their live audience shows. Earlier this week, British singer and actor Harry Styles shared the new dates of his upcoming world tour titled, ‘Love on Tour 2022.’

According to the latest schedule, the One Direction alum will now kick off his world tour on June 11 in Glasgow, UK. The last performance of Love on Tour 2022 will take place on December 10 in Curitiba, Brazil. Styles is scheduled to perform in several cities in Europe and South America.

Sharing the new schedule on social media, the Watermelon Sugar singer wrote, “I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. Public on-sale begins on Friday, January 28th. Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols. I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you."

Last year, Styles held several concerts in the United States as part of the Love on Tour 2021. Spread across three months, the concerts were limited to venues in the US. Fellow music artists including Lizzo and members of K-pop band BTS had attended the concert. The Grammy-award-winning singer’s most recent release was Fine Line in 2019. However, due to the pandemic in 2020, Styles could not go on tour promoting his album.

Several artists have been facing issues with logistics and health due to the pandemic. On Friday, Adele shared a tearful video on social media as she had to cancel her Las Vegas residency titled ‘Weekends With Adele.’ The singer, who released her latest album 30 in November 2021, was to perform two shows every weekend until April.

However, on Friday, the 33-year-old singer apologised to her fans. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she said in the video.

