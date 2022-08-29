Harry Styles Stopped His NYC Show to Address Thrown Chicken Nuggets Onstage: ‘Who Threw It?’

Harry Style had a hilarious response when he noticed chicken nuggets being thrown at him during a live concert. The Watermelon Sugar singer was recently left amused as a fan threw a chicken nugget at him on stage as he performed at his New York concert recently, reported TMZ.

As per the report, the singer was performing at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in New York City, and at some point in his set, he stopped the show and addressed some thrown objects onstage. Specifically, a couple of chicken nuggets.

In a video posted by a fan, as the 28-year-old singer picked up the food from the floor, he asked his fans: “Is this a chicken nugget?!"

Advertisement

Holding the nugget in the air before walking around the stage he added: “Interesting, very interesting approach." In an attempt to find the culprit, Harry asked the crowd: “Who threw the chicken nugget? It’s another chicken nugget," the hitmaker added as another was thrown onto the stage.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4i1rirmPgLA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

In the clip, we see fans beginning to chant to demand the singer eat the nugget, but he refuses and explains: “I don’t eat chicken, sorry. I don’t eat meat." He then throws the first nugget back to the audience member and says: “There you go, you can have your nugget back," before turning around to get the second piece of fast food.

Harry didn’t stop commenting on the nugget with a smile on his face. He said, “First of all, this is cold and I’m assuming very old."

Advertisement

Next, an alleged thrower shouts back: “No," before the crowd begin chanting “eat it, eat it, eat it" again, causing Harry to laugh. “Would you like it back," he asks the fan and as he says “yes", he looks baffled and repeats: “You want it back? Why?" The audience giggles as Harry repeats the fan’s answer, which was simply “because…".

Harry then throws the second piece of fast food back, and says: “All right, here you go. Don’t eat it."

Advertisement

As reported by TMZ, Harry Styles is the most recent performer to have to deal with stage crashers. Recently, rapper and singer Kid Cudi completely stopped his recent performance of his for something similar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here