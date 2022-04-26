Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Sister Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy: Important to Respect Their Privacy

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor surprised her fans a couple of weeks ago by announcing her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple made the announcement on social media and Sonam has also been posting photos from her maternity shoot. Now, her actor-brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared his thoughts on his sister’s pregnancy. The actor who will soon be seen in Thar with his father Anil Kapoor said that everybody wants to share their happiness but it would also be nice to give them space.

Talking to IndiaToday, he said, “Everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it’s a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way. I think when you love someone and they’re producing someone that you love, it’s kind of sacred. It’s not to prove anything to anybody or it’s not for the world. It’s for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well."

Advertisement

Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan’s superstar-father Anil Kapoor had also opened up about his daughter starting a new chapter in her life. Speaking in a new interview, Anil confessed he got emotional when he learned about Sonam’s pregnancy. He was all praise for the Delhi 6 star. Calling her a perfectionist, Anil said he’s sure she’s going to become a passionate mother. He also revealed that while motherhood is on her mind, Sonam is also thinking about returning to work post her delivery.

Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut with the film Mirzya. Next, he was seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and the web series Ray. Thar will be his first film with Anil Kapoor. Prior to this, he had shared the screen space with Anil but it was for a brief moment in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.