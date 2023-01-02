Home » News » Movies » Harshita Gaur Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In Latest Beach Pics

Harshita Gaur Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In Latest Beach Pics

In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a stylish strappy dress.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 13:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Harshita opts for a no-makeup look as she poses for the camera.
Mirzapur fame actress Harshita Gaur is not only a powerhouse of talent, but she also knows how to ace her fashion game. Be it with her traditional attire or western outfits, the actress never misses a chance to look stunning. She recently posted some pictures, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

In the photos, the actress can be seen in a stylish strappy dress, which makes her look outstanding. Her pictures hinted at her New Year’s vacation, and they will surely give you major fashion goals. Several social media users flooded the comment section with praises and compliments.

One social media user wrote, “Breathtaking". Another commented, “Beautiful". Some users have filled the comment section with lovey-dovey eyes and fire emojis. This is not the first time that the actress has created a stir on the Internet with her glamorous looks.

Harshita opts for a no-makeup look as she poses for the camera. She kept her tresses open, which accentuated her features and made her look gorgeous. The actress paired her chic outfit with sunglasses, exuding charm and elegance.

She recently shared a picture, wishing everyone a Happy New Year. While sharing the photos, the actress captioned them, “Looking at 2023! Happy New Yearrrrrr". In the photos, Harshita can be seen donning a beautiful yellow dress, which left her fans spellbound.

The actress has been a part of several successful projects. Harshita rose to fame with her youth-based show Sadda Haq. She has also played the lead role of Divyanka in Puncch Beats Season 2. Her work in the 2018 web series Mirzapur as Dimpy Pandit has given her more recognition in the entertainment industry. She has also worked in various films including Falaknuma Das, Love Raddi and Akasha Veedullo.

first published: January 02, 2023, 13:38 IST
last updated: January 02, 2023, 13:38 IST
