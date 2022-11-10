Harshvarddhan Kapoor Miffed About Box Office Articles On His Birthday, 'Don't Expect Other People To...'

Harshvarddhan Kapoor, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, made his debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016. Since then, the actor has starred in a number of unconventional projects like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs AK, Ray and the latest one titled Thar. However, he is yet to prove his mettle at the Box Office. As such, the actor, who celebrated his birthday on November 9, was miffed when he came across articles dismissing his merit as a bankable actor and not acknowledging his performances. Harshvarddhan expressed his displeasure about the same through his social media handle.

On Wednesday, the young actor took to his Twitter handle to share his feelings about the articles that he had read about himself on his birthday. He tweeted, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like Bhavesh Joshi Ak Vs Ak Ray and Thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya."

He also added, “Its almost like they’re completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judge an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don’t expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues."

Reacting to the Twitter rant, several netizens came out in support of the actor. One of them wrote, “This reporting itself has influenced spectators. Even if they love a particular film they will complain because of low box office. And I’ve anyway seen your work in all your films (most), you are definitely a terrific performer and one of the most underrated too. But such is life!"

Another one responded, “It’s such a sad time for Hindi movies: they can’t be innovative nor repetitive, can’t have actors from film familes coz nepotism but also not little known names because who knows them. Films must earn even before release or will disappear without a trace. I hate it!"

Prior to becoming an actor, Harshvarddhan Kapoor had worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet.

