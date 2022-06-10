Haryana's 10-Year-Old Kanika To Make Bollywood Debut in Govinda, Raveena Tandon's Film

Kanika Sharma, a 10-year-old girl from Haryana’s Panipat district, has made it to Bollywood, a dream she saw at a very young age. Signing two Bollywood films, the child artist became a star after showing her talent on the video-sharing app Tik Tok.

Kanika has wrapped up shooting Dada Ji Ki Lathi. Now, she will be working with Bollywood actors Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the film titled Torture. Kanika came to the notice of the masses when one of her Tik Tok videos went wildly viral on the internet.

Following this, Kanika has been offered many opportunities in the entertainment industry and her parents are on cloud nine. The only daughter of her parents considers Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as her role model and dreams of becoming a big star.

Kanika’s father Satish Kaushik is an Ayurvedic doctor and wanted his daughter to be an MBBS. But as fate had it, in 2019, Tik Tok and the girl’s love of acting took her to Bollywood.

She said that when she was just 8 years old, she used to make and post videos on the social media platform Tik Tok.

Speaking of Raveena, she was recently seen in Kannada star Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, who plays a negative role in the movie. Meanwhile, Govinda was last seen in his 2019 film Rangeela Raja.

