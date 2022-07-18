Haryanvi Queen Sapna Choudhary’s Old Dance Video is Viral Again

Hariyanvi dancing and singing queen Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan base. Whenever she releases a new music or dance video, it goes viral immediately. Recently, one of her old dance videos went viral on YouTube and her fans are going crazy. She is seen dancing to a Hariyanvi song Jewdi Si Baat Rakhi Se. This video of Sapna was uploaded on December 2, 2020, on a channel named Tashan Haryanvi. The video has garnered 2,150,833 views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary is very active on social media. She also often shares videos with her fans. Her passion for dance is such that her old videos on social media also go viral. These days, Sapna has set the internet on fire with one of her dance videos.

On the professional front, Sapna made her debut in Bollywood in 2017 with an item song in the film Journey of Hangover. She followed it up with lots of item numbers in films like Veere Ki Wedding, Nanu Ki Jaanu, and many more. She made her acting debut in the year 2019 with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. The movie was directed by Hadi Ali Abrar and bankrolled by Joyal Daniel.

She has also appeared in the television show Lado Virpur Ki Mardaani, which was aired on Colors TV in 2017. The serial was in season 2 of the hit series Naa Aana Iss Desh Laado.

Sapna started her dancing career at the age of 12. She later formed an orchestra group, Arkestra Group. Her song Solid Body was a super hit among the viewers.

She gained massive popularity after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss season 11 as a contestant.

