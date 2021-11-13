Has Bharthi Kannamma Fame Farina Azad Left the Show? Fans Think So

Bharathi Kannamma is one of the most popular Tamil shows on Indian television. The show revolves around its two central characters — Bharathi the hero and Kanamma, his wife. Dr Venbaa is the villain, who constantly tries to get the male lead by driving wedges between the loving couple.

Because of Venbaa’s evil schemes, Bharathi was shown to unnecessarily suspect Kannamma and drive her out of the house. The audiences enjoy the show for the machinations of the villain and the way she drives the story forward. However, now there is a possibility of a disruption in the show because Farina Azad, the actor playing Venbaa, is pregnant and that is causing trouble for her shoot schedules. Rumour has it that she might even leave the show.

In an interview, she lashed out at the director and said that he refused to let her go despite her telling him that her stomach had started to protrude. “I went to the director myself and told him that my stomach was starting to just grow a bit since I was pregnant, so I was stepping away from the serial. But the director refused to listen. So I won’t be leaving for now."

Advertisement

Right now, the show is going through a lot of twists. In the latest episodes, Soundarya learns that Venpaa is threatening to disclose that Kannamma’s second child has become a beggar. Thus Kannamma, who was furious with Venpaa, informed the police that she was going to perform an illegal abortion and send her to jail.

It was reported that this track was introduced because of this rift between Farina and the director of the show. In this case, Pushpa, who plays the character of the maid, in the Bharathi Kannamma serial, has posted an Instagram story titled ‘Miss you Farina’. Fans are speculating that she has left the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.