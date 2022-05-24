Has Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby’s Gender Just Been Revealed by Ellen DeGeneres?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is known for its interviews with several Hollywood A-listers and its hilarious host, Ellen DeGeneres herself. On a recent episode of the show, Ellen may have accidentally revealed that Hollywood actor, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney have brought a baby boy into the world. Lawrence and Maroney have been keeping the gender of their bundle of joy private.

While talking to Lawrence, DeGeneres and the actor seemed to be having a normal conversation where the host even congratulated Lawrence on her wedding to Cooke Maroney. Ellen DeGeneres accidentally spilt the tea when she mentioned that she lived next to Lawrence and said, “People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago," Ellen said. “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby." While praising Lawrence’s journey into motherhood, DeGeneres said, “By the way. I do hear you sometimes talking to him. … I can hear you go, ‘I know!’ It’s so sweet", thereby revealing the baby’s sex, as reported by E! News.

The celebrity couple, Lawrence and Maroney, have been staying out of the public eye for quite some time until they were recently seen in April this year. The couple, who have been married since October 2019, announced Jennifer’s pregnancy in September last year. Jennifer Lawrence never kept her pregnancy a secret and displayed her baby bump during her many public outings, and was also seen promoting her Netflix film, Don’t Look Up.

Advertisement

Lawrence even vowed that she will not let her baby be placed under the limelight. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said, “Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.