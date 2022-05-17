Has Keerthy Suresh Undergone Lip Surgery?

Keerthy Suresh has been impressing fans with her latest film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In just four days, the film has managed to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office. While the audience is all praises for Mahesh Babu and Keerthy, some have witnessed a change in the female lead’s look.

After watching the movie, fans are speculating that Keerthy has undergone a lip enlargement surgery as she looked different in her latest film.

According to reports, in various scenes, Keerthy’s look is slightly different from her earlier avatar. This led to the rumours that the actor might have undergone a lip job. However, the actor has not said anything on the matter. This isn’t the first time a prominent female lead has made headlines for cosmetic treatment.

According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal has also undergone lip enhancement and nose reconstruction surgeries. Apart from that, earlier, Shruti Haasan opened up about going through medical procedures to do lip filler and nose reconstruction. Even, Aditi Rao Hydari is also rumoured to have opted for a nose job in the past.

Recently, the Mahanati actor also came and talked about her weight loss journey and how it impacted her physically and emotionally. The actor revealed that she felt good after losing the extra kilos and was planning to maintain weight through diet and exercise. She, further, talked about juggling multiple language projects due to which she has to maintain her weight.

On the work front, Keerthy is currently busy shooting for Mammannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in various vital roles. Her other films such as Vaashi in Malayalam and Dasara and Bhola Shankar in Telugu are all set to hit the theatres in the next few months.

