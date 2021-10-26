Has Nayanthara Quit Atlee's Film Lion with Shah Rukh Khan? Makers to Reportedly Approach Samantha

Leading South actress Nayanthara was earlier cast in upcoming Atlee directorial, tentatively titled Lion, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie had gone on the floors earlier last month with Shah Rukh shooting for some of the sequences with the cast in Pune. However, the shooting with the Bollywood actor was put on hold indefinitely after his son Aryan’s arrest in a drugs case. In the meantime, it was reported that Nayanthara was filming her scenes for the film with a body double of Shah Rukh.

Now, report has emerged that Nayanthara has quit the movie after beginning shoot for it. According to a report in a news portal, Nayanthara had kept October and the first half of November for Atlee’s film but it couldn’t be shot during this time due to Aryan Khan case. And now, she has shoots for other projects lined up back to back which will make it difficult for her to find time for Atlee and Shah Rukh’s anticipated film.

Following this, it is reported that Samantha may be approached by the makers to feature in place of Nayanthara. It may be recalled that Samantha was reportedly the first choice for the film with Shah Rukh owing to her good working relations with Atlee. But Samantha dropped out of the movie and refused to feature in it due to family plans with Naga Chaitanya, with whom she has now announced separation.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the same, neither from the actress nor from the makers. It will be interesting to see, who if at all, an actress replaces Nayanthara in Lion. Report has also suggested that Shah Rukh has double role in the film, that of son and father.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.