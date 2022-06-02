Has Prabhas Rejected Vikram Director Lokesh Kanaraja’s Next?

Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar, which also stars Shruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film is being directed by K.G.F. fame Prashant Neel.

Prabhas has rejected filmmaker Lokesh Kanaraja’s film, suggest reports. Lokesh Kanaraja, who is waiting for the release of Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram, visited Hyderabad and it is being reported that he met Prabhas and narrated a story. Reportedly, Prabhas was not impressed with the story line and rejected the film. Prabhas also asked Lokesh Kanaraja to make some changes in the script, suggest reports. However, Prabhas was not impressed with the changes in the script. While these rumours are circulating on the web, no official statement has been shared by Lokesh Kanaraja or Prabhas.

A source informed Tollywood. Net. “Few months ago, when Lokesh was in Hyderabad, he met Prabhas. It was a casual meeting, and the director narrated a story to Prabhas."

Lokesh Kanaraja, one of the youngest directors in Tamil cinema, has directed Kamal Haasan, Thalapthy Vijay and Karthi in the past. Lokesh is now waiting for the release of Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Faahad Fassil in key roles and Suriya Sivakumar in a cameo. The film is all set to release on June 3.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar, which also stars Shruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film is being directed by K.G.F. fame Prashant Neel. Salaar was announced in December 2020 and is expected to release next year. Reportedly, the makers of Salaar are planning to shoot a massive climax scene.

Prabhas’ last films have not worked at the box office and were declared flops. Saaho and Radhe Shyam had failed to impress the audience and the critics and were declared flops. Prabhas’ last hit was S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which also starred Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Anushka Shetty.

