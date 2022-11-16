Has Rishab Shetty Opted Out Of Friend Rakshit Shetty’s Film Bachelor Party?

The pairing of Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty has worked wonders at the box office. Together, they have delivered hits like Kirik Party and Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Both, being actors and filmmakers, are known to cast each other in their films. And, their friendship is quite popular in the Kannada circuit. However, if recent reports are to be believed, there may have been some kind of disagreement between the two friends, which has caused the Kantara actor to walk out of Rakshit Shetty’s latest project.

Rakshit Shetty previously announced a film, produced by him, which was supposed to star Rishab Shetty alongside Diganth Manchale and Achyuth Kumar in the lead. Directed by Abhijit Mahesh, the film has been titled Bachelor Party, bankrolled by Paramvah Studios. Not so long ago, Rakshit had even posted a first-look poster of the film with the leads of the film, including Rishab, in a goofy avatar.

However, unconfirmed reports are suggesting that Rishab has now opted out of the film due to creative differences with the rest of the team. Fans believe that his decision has left Rakshit disappointed, and hence, all may not be well between the two. But, there has been no statement from either the team or Rishab regarding him turning down the project. And, the poster for Bachelor Party still features the Kirik Party director.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is basking in the glory of his most recent nationwide hit Kantara, which is on its way to collecting Rs 400 crore. Talking about the film’s Hindi dubbed version, it has surpassed a super hit movie like The Kashmir Files to gain over 1000% profits.

