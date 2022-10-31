Has The Insurance Policy of Ranveer Singh’s Fancy Blue Aston Martin Expired?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is equally famous for his unique sartorial choices, is often seen driving his expensive luxury cars around the city. He was recently under the scanner after reports claimed that the insurance policy of his fancy blue Aston Martin, which is worth Rs 3.9 crore, had expired. The news surrounding the car began when an internet user claimed that the actor was driving the car without a legitimate insurance policy.

This happened after the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor took his hot wheels for a ride earlier in the month. The paparazzi spotted him behind the wheels at the Mumbai Airport which was parked there ahead of his arrival.

The Twitter user wrote in the now-deleted tweet, “Mumbai Police please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday (sic)!" Soon after that the Mumbai police responded and forwarded it to the concerned department.

Upon the fact check, it was cleared that the information was false and Ranveer’s car has a valid insurance policy. As per the document, the latest policy issue date in the document shows the insurance was renewed in July and is valid till next year.

Besides the Aston Martin, Ranveer is also a proud owner of other luxury cars such as the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L, Audi Q5 and Land Rover Ranger Rover Vogue.

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actor landed up in the legal soup after he posed naked for a magazine. An FIR was lodged stating that the photos shared online are obscene and hurting the women’s sentiments.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. The feature also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

