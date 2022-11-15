Has This Bigg Boss Marathi Couple Fallen Apart After Appearing On the Show?

Unexpected twists and turns have made Bigg Boss Marathi 4 all the more interesting of late. In the latest development related, it looks like the Bigg Boss Marathi house has caused two lovebirds to fall apart. In the last episode, contestant Ruchira Jadhav was eliminated from the reality show. She had entered the house with her boyfriend Rohit Shinde. They were the first contestants to enter the house this season.

The couple had previously made their relationship official on the occasion of Ruchira’s birthday. They were seen supporting and rooting for each other inside the Big Boss house since the show’s beginning but things took a drastic turn on Ruchira’s last day in the house. The couple engaged in a big fight, soon after which Ruchira was evicted from the show. Thus, she had to leave the house before she could get the opportunity to rekindle her relationship with Rohit.

Meanwhile, fans are hopeful that they will eventually resolve their differences outside the house. However, Ruchira recently made headlines after she reportedly unfollowed Rohit on social media as soon as she exited the show. Fans have noticed that although Rohit still follows Ruchira, his name does not appear on the actress’s following list. This raises questions as to what the future holds for the love birds. Only after Rahul comes out of the house will fans get to know if they remain a couple or decide to part ways.

A well-known name in Marathi television, Ruchira Jadhav made her debut in the 2008 film Sobat, followed by her television debut in the 2012 show Tuzya Vachun Karmena. Rohit Shinde, on the other hand, rose to fame after he emerged as the runner-up of the Man of the Globe International Pageant 2022

