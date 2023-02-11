Actress Urvashi Rautela recently met with Kantara director and actor Rishabh Shetty. Sharing a photo with him, the actress wrote, “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS". Buzz is that, she is all set to be a part of the second instalment of the hit movie as the female lead.

Back in 2022, Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara turned out to be a massive hit garnering love from all fans and critics alike. The intriguing storyline has allowed audiences to understand the world of Kannada films and folklore a lot better. There is a lot of anticipation for the second instalment for the film, and Urvashi has piqued curiosity with her latest post.

Advertisement

Earlier, while discussing the film in detail, Shetty spoke about the film’s pre-climax fight sequence, as well as the widely-appreciated climax scene in which the lead character Shiva is possessed by a spirit. He also opened up about the physical and emotional toll that the scenes took on him, and how he improvised on the spot to get the job done despite dislocating his shoulder and burning his skin.

Discussing the climax in an interview, “Before the Guliga sequence, there is a fire sequence. People hit me with a fire stick. I had scratches all over my back. My skin got scratched and burnt, there were blisters everywhere. If we had tried to do it with VFX or used a body double, it would not have looked real. Nor did we have the time. I was also losing patience. I was so angry. If someone would’ve tried to annoy me then, I would’ve killed them. I was that ferocious. You will get a sense of that in the film. It’s real. I couldn’t sleep properly after going back home. It was so painful."

Urvashi has been doing considerable work down south. She was recently seen winning hearts from the audience all over the world for her massive party anthem song Boss Party alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in film Waltair Vereeyya. She will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni in a new film. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in Inspector Avinash. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here