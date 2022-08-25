Has Yash's KGF: 2 Set The Success Bar Too High For Even Bollywood?

KGF: Chapter 2’s release changed the face of box office collections after the pandemic. While movies across India struggled to generate numbers and pull the audience to the theatres, Yash’s film roared pan-India and collected Rs 54 crores on an opening day. The movie broke multiple records and proved that people were still ready to flood the theatres if their time was made worthwhile.

These box office players have both thrilled the bigger players in the industry and set a challenge that is truly difficult to beat. COVID became the reason for not only compromising our lifestyle but also almost annihilating cinema.

This was because silver screens were closed for more than a year across the nation and almost two years in select states. After KGF: Chapter 2, the film industries picked up their pace and started to recover with immediate effect.

SS Rajamouli came out with RRR. The movie was another blockbuster from the South but KGF: Chapter 2 somehow managed to beat the grand release too. The Rajamouli film collected a whopping Rs 20.7 crores at the box office on its opening which was less than half of what the Yash starrer movie collected.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha couldn’t have the effect that South films had this year making even the most experienced names in the industry struggle to beat KGG: Chapter 2’s record.

It is a dream for filmmakers to beat the record that the Kannada movie has set at the box office. Looking at the way South films have started to perform; Bollywood’s established filmmakers have started placing their bets on South superstars. Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Liger has Karan Johar as one of the producers of the film and features a cameo of Boxing legend Mike Tyson. The movie has created a huge hype on social media before its release on August 26, but it is yet to be seen if the film can break KGF: Chapter 2’s massive box office record.

