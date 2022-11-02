Has Yuvan Shankar Raja Made a Pilgrimage to Mecca? What We Know

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the youngest son of musician Ilayaraja, has followed in his father’s footsteps to be one of the most prominent music composers in the Tamil industry. Making his debut at the age of 16, with the film Aravindan, his first brush with success was the movie Deena with Ajith Murugadoss. Yuvan Shankar Raja was in the news a few days ago, when he protested in his unique way against Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Hindi should be made the national language. Currently, Yuvan Shankar is in the news again for his reported Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca.

Although his social media handles provide no information on the same and neither is there any statement from him, the viral photos show him donning the Ihram, a sacred attire, that a Muslim must enter to perform the major Haj or Umrah. One still shows him inside an aeroplane and another in the holy city of Mecca. It is quite evident that he is undertaking Umrah.

Yuvan Shankar converted to Islam in the year 2014 and changed his name to Abdul Haliq, although he still uses his original name professionally. His wife Zafroon Nizar, while conducting a question and answer session on Instagram, was asked why her husband converted to Islam. She then shared a five-minute video where Yuvan Shankar explained his decision to convert.

On the work front, Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for multiple films this year which include Saani Kaayidham, Viruman, Valimai, Maamanithan, Agent Kannayiram and Kuruthi Aattam.

