Ranveer Singh is grabbing all the limelight for his presence at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, at Utah’s Salt Lake City recently. A video of Ranveer Singh from the NBA locker room was shared by American comedian Hasan Minhaj, wherein the Gully Boy star was seen flaunting his rapping skills in front of Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and Nicky Jam. The actor’s love for rap is no hidden secret, however, it seems he failed to impress his fellow players in the dressing room. Minhaj shared a video of Ranveer’s attempt, with a hilarious caption.

The now-viral video opens with the American TV host saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the board today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket." Apart from Simu and Minhaj, the video also shows American rapper Janelle Monae and singer Nicky Jam sitting there. The frame then pans towards Ranveer Singh, who in a jersey with the number 69, gets up to respond to Minhaj’s words. Ranveer rapped, “Go up against us, and you will end up in bandages. We ain’t 21 but we all savages."

He added, “Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy. Yeah, baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam." Listening to this, both Simu and Nicky looked both confused and speechless, as Ranveer’s referred to them. Minhaj shared the video with the caption that read, “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both."

Ranveer’s rap doesn’t seem to have impressed fans back at home, either. One comment read, “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence." Another read, “Hasan Minhaj posting this knowing exactly how cringe it would be is brown on brown crime." Someone also hilariously commented, “#FreeDeepika."

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, wherein he will share the screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy is expected to hit the theatres this year in July.

