‘Hatemongering, Revisionist Garbage Of...’: Dylan Mohan Gray On The Kashmir Files

Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray, known for his Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India, has backed Anurag Kashyap’s comment that he hopes India does not select The Kashmir Files as its final entry for the Oscars. Gray reshared Vivek Agnihotri’s reaction and slammed the film. He called it a “hate mongering, revisionist garbage of no artistic merit". He also mentioned that the Black Friday director was “just trying to preserve the good name of the country."

In the now-deleted tweet, Dylan wrote, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name."

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, it all started when the Doobaraa director predicted and said that India might be in the oscars’ 5 final nominations if SS Rajamouli’s RRR is sent as its official entry. He told Galatta Plus, “I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie. Even the silliness of it and they’re so blown away by the action sequences."

However, Dylan also shared his opinion on Rajamouli’s film and said in the now-deleted tweet, “RRR is also vile and sadistic, so not much of a step up".

Earlier, Vivek also reacted to Anurag’s statement on his Twitter space and wrote, “The vicious, Genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against The Kashmir Files for Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of Dobaaraa."

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in lead roles. The film was one of the top grossers at the box office this year. The film narrates the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late-1980s. However, the film came under severe criticism for what many referred to as misrepresentation of facts.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here