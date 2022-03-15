Home » News » Movies » 'Have Gone Through a Lot': Honey Singh on Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

'Have Gone Through a Lot': Honey Singh on Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Honey Singh's real name is Hridesh Singh.
Honey Singh's real name is Hridesh Singh.

The rapper disappeared when he was at the peak of his career.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 15, 2022, 13:11 IST

Rapper Honey Singh is one of the biggest youth icons in the country. His rap songs drove the youth crazy back in the day. Honey Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s look at what prompted him to go on a hiatus when he was at his peak.

The rapper suddenly disappeared from the scene when he was at the peak of his career. Rumours said that he had become addicted to drugs and alcohol, and had gone to rehab. After having resurfaced a few days ago, he revealed a lot of things about the period when he was on a hiatus.

Honey had said, “I was at my house in Noida. I suffer from bipolar disorder. It started with me about 18 months ago. During this time, I saw many doctors, but the medicines were not working on me, and various strange things happened to me. I have gone through a lot."

Advertisement

Honey Singh’s real name is Hridesh Singh. After entering Bollywood, Honey Singh made his debut with the song Shakal Pe Mat Jaana. The song was a massive hit and the rapper never looked back. After that, Honey delivered several hit songs, one after another. His songs took the youth by storm and broke the internet.

RELATED NEWS

Until 2017, there were hardly any parties where his songs were not played. This includes a huge number of rap songs such as Char Bottle Vodka, Breakup Party, and Blue Eyes. Like his singles, the songs he sang for the movies were also immensely popular. Party on my mind, Party all night etc. were chartbusters and topped all music charts for weeks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 15, 2022, 13:09 IST