'Have Just One Wish': Jr NTR Leaves Host Stunned on The Kapil Sharma Show

The team of RRR, the much-awaited SS Rajamouli film, was recently on The Kapil Sharma Show. Besides the lead actors Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, director Rajamouli was also seen on the show. In the promos of this special episode, Jr NTR was seen saying that he wanted to host The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that he has a wish, to sit in Kapil’s place and make him sit in Archana Puran Singh’s place.

All the guests can be seen having a lot of fun on the show. All the artists — from Krushna Abhishek to Kiku Sharda — gave some amazing performances. However, Krushna Abhishek’s part was surely a highlight. The audience could not control laughing over Krushna’s get up.

The comedian also cracked some really good jokes on Jr NTR. When host Kapil Sharma asked Rajamouli about the number of films he wrote during the lockdown, the director said just one. Kapil immediately replied that Rajamouli’s one film was equal to ten.

Further in the promo, Kiku can be seen giving a special award to Rajamouli. Overall, the promo video was amazing and the audience, as well as the guests, were seen having great fun on the show.

Meanwhile, cine lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of RRR. However, the makers were forced to push the release date due to the rising covid cases.

The promotions of RRR, however, continue in full swing as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to the film.

