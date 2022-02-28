'Have Patience': TV Actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim Laughs Off Her Pregnancy Rumours

Actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim shot to fame with the serial Sasural Simar Ka, which airs on Colors TV. The actress was highly appreciated for her acting and she became a household name after playing the lead character of Simar. Dipika is now a well-known face in the Hindi television industry but her journey to stardom has not been very easy. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dipika opened up about her life and initial days in the entertainment industry. She spoke about her relationship with co-stars, dealing with trolls, pressure during struggling days and the rumours of pregnancy among other things.

Dipika said that she has never been affected by the rumours. When asked about the pregnancy rumours and whether she and Shoaib wish to embrace parenthood anytime soon, Dipika laughed at this question and said that if such thing happens, people will get to know about it. Dipika asked her fans who are waiting for such an announcement to have patience. Dipika got married to TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cab-5LgoY8v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Dipika was asked by the host whether she had ever thought about choosing acting as a profession when she was an air hostess. Dipika replied that at first she had no plans to become an actress. Dipika continued working as an air hostess until she was asked by her friend and actress Sonali Kulkarni to try her luck in TV serials. Dipika revealed that she was initially reluctant to choose the acting career, but being persuaded by her mother, she decided to enter the entertainment industry. She gave up job as an air hostess and got her first photo shoot done. Dipika said that the TV industry has been very kind to her and she got her first opportunity as a TV actress within eight months.

Dipika also spoke about how certain co-actors were not comfortable with her initially. Dipika added that this fact could not dampen her spirits. The actress said that she got a lot of support from her directors and unit members.

Advertisement

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in a music video Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.