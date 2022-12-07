Have Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi Discussed Golmaal 5? Maarrich Actor Spills The Beans | Exclusive

Tusshar Kapoor is all set to star in Maarrich. The actor is not only playing a role outside his comfort zone in the film directed by Dhruv Lather but he is also producing the film. While we are excited to watch him in the film, News18.com also asked him if we would be ‘Lucky’ enough to see him soon in Golmaal 5. The actor confessed that Golmaal franchise director Rohit Shetty would be a better person to answer the question.

“There is no update yet. I am also waiting for the announcement. Whenever Rohit ji is ready with the script or ready to announce it, I am sure he will announce it so he would be the best person to announce it," he said.

While there is no doubt that Tusshar would return, actor Sharman Joshi has also been open about wanting to feature in the upcoming Golmaal movie. While Rohit is yet to react to his interest, we asked Tusshar if he and Sharman have spoken about Golmaal in recent times.

The actor revealed that while they have met and are friends, Golmaal 5 was never a topic of discussion on the table. “No, we haven’t spoken about the movie but whenever we meet, we do talk (in general). We are friends, we do chat up but we’ve not really spoken about Golmaal yet," he confessed.

Although Maarrich is up for release, Tusshar also has a few more projects in the pipeline. One of which is a remake of an Israeli show as well. He revealed, “I have said yes to a couple of projects, I am just waiting for them to materialise. There’s a remake of an Israeli thriller, there is a horror comedy. I am just waiting for Maarrich to release then I’ll talk about my other projects."

Maarrich starring Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani and Rahul Dev will release on December 9.

