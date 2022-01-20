Have You Seen Rohit Raut-Juili Joglekar's Wedding Magazine Yet?

As the wedding season is in full swing, Marathi celebrities, one after another, are tying the knot. Singers Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar from the Marathi entertainment industry are ready to exchange vows. The couple is all set to get married on January 23.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun and the couple had a just perfect Haldi ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. Now in this digital age, when it comes to getting married, digital wedding magazines have become a thing. An ultimate digital magazine of Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar’s journey with each other has been unveiled.

The wedding magazine of Rohit Raut and Juili has been shared on the Instagram page of a website. The couple will tie the knot at a destination wedding at Dhepe Wada in Pune.

Earlier, Siddharth Chandekar and Mithali Mayekar, a cute couple from the Marathi world, got married traditionally at Dhepe Wada in Pune. Apart from this, popular actor Urmila Nimbalkar also celebrated her Dohale dinner at the palace.

After eight long years of dating, Rohit and Juilee will tie the knot. This coolest couple of Marathi Industry often shares photos on their respective social media handles. Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar first met on the sets of the singing competition show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. From there, their friendship turned into a relationship.

Juilee is a new generation singer. Juliee and Rohit, both have huge social media fan following. Moreover, Juliee also runs a YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Rohit with a huge social media fan following is also popular among women.

