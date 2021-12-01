Hawkeye Episode 3 Review: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Clash With Echo, Shoot Trick Arrows

The first two episodes of Hawkeye had a comparatively lighter start than other series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Christmas as a backdrop and Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s fun banter. We saw the two join hands to unravel a criminal conspiracy and take on organised crime. In a bid to protect Kate and recover his Ronin suit, we saw Barton take on local thugs, navigate through a burning house and fight with people cosplaying as Marvel characters. The second episode ended with his abduction and Kate trying to fight the kidnappers to rescue him.

The third episode of Hawkeye had a rather intriguing start with a glimpse of Maya Lopez or Echo’s (Alaqua Cox)

childhood story. Without delving into many details, it showed how Maya went from losing her hearing abilities to being a trained fighter. We also saw her link with Ronin through a small flashback scene where Hawkeye’s vigilante alter ego is seen killing her father.

It then shows a brief interaction between Maya and Clint and Kate where the former wants to understand their reason for wearing Ronin’s suit. When Barton replies that Ronin is dead as Black Widow killed him, his opponents scoff at him but the audiences are reminded of the sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff that ‘killed’ Ronin and brought back Clint Barton.

His hearing disabilities play an important part in the episode, and one can expect that this aspect of his life would be explored more in the series.

However, Kate’s life remains less talked about in the episode. Though at first glance, we thought she would be turning the spotlight towards her, the third episode pretty much remains about Clint and his ordeal.

The episode also has major action scenes for the viewers, that would remind them of a Hollywood chase sequence, but with arrows flying around. Hawkeye’s collection of arrows has always been a point of intrigue but here, no one knew what would come out of the quiver. However, Pym’s arrow makes a grand entrance and gives as a scene that would have guaranteed cheers and whistles in a theatre.

The post-blip Hawkeye’s might not have been approved by the Clint we saw during Avengers but the combat with Thanos had a huge impact on one of the original Avengers who is still alive, and it shows. Kate and Clint bond a little more and they are a treat to watch. Especially when the former urges the latter that he needs rebranding.

Echoes simply gave a teaser of the hell she could unleash on Clint and Kate and there is a lot more than what we know till now. The episode ends on an intriguing note, just as its start as we see Kate’s stepfather finding out about their attempt of sneaking into her mother’s penthouse to gather details on the thugs.

Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

