Hawkeye Review: A Promising Start for Jeremy Renner's Overlooked Avenger

>Hawkeye

Director: Rhys Thomas

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox

After four Avengers films and several battles fought alongside the masked heroes, it was high time for Hawkeye to get his standalone story, and the first two episodes of his series set the pace right for the rest of the journey of Clint Barton. The series begins by showing how Barton is hoping up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He is trying to reconnect with his family following their reappearance after five years since Thanos’ snap and the guilt and grief of losing his dearest friend Natasha Romanoff is still fresh.

To top it all, someone is posing as Ronin, his vigilante alter-ego. This is where the star of the show, the second Hawkeye, steps in. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is introduced in the MCU in a flashback scene where the Avengers are in the middle of their fight with aliens (the New York fight) and she sees a man with a bow and arrow killing the creatures one by one and unknowingly, protecting her. Since that day, she understood that if she wants to protect her family, she needs to become like him. Hence begins her training as an archer.

However, circumstances lead to her stealing Ronin’s costume and fighting thugs wearing it, which draws everyone’s attention in the town including Clint, who is set to find out who has stolen the dangerous identity.

Both of them meet late one night in the middle of New York City when the 22-year-old is neck-deep in trouble. After Clint realises that she is a kid in danger, his protective nature shows, and now, he has to ensure her safety before he gets back to his family.

Although Kate is elated to meet her childhood icon, Clint is only focused on protecting her. Meanwhile, things are not that great on her family front as her mother (Vera Farmiga) gets engaged without her knowledge and her stepdad is under her scanner as she finds him extremely suspicious.

What sets Hawkeye apart and makes it a refreshing watch is that till now, there are no aliens flying around or superheroes in high-tech suits and superhuman powers tackling them. It is probably the first MCU feature to be set across a holiday background.

We have seen Hawkeye at par with the rest of the Avengers despite lacking some of their superhero qualities, train and mentor and being their backbone, we have seen him shield his family from every danger associated with his job, and now he has also taken up Kate’s responsibility. Yet there is so much left to explore about the bow-and-arrow wielding hero. And this series’ promising start indicates that the MCU fans will get the scope to connect more with Clint Barton.

Hawkeye streams from November 24 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

