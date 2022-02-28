Hazel Keech Turns 35: What Made Yuvraj Singh Delete Actor's Phone Number Once

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech is celebrating her 35th birthday today. She had married the cricketer back in 2016 after the two dated for a while. But, most people don’t know that Hazel had a peculiar habit because of which her then-boyfriend Yuvraj had deleted her number from his phone! Here’s what it was.

During their courtship period, Yuvraj would often ask Hazel out for a coffee date. Hazel would say yes, but then switch off her phone immediately after that. This irritated Yuvraj so much that he deleted her number from his phone. She also reportedly took three months to accept his friend request on Facebook. This was another thing that irritated Yuvraj Singh to no end.

Hazel Keech, whose real name is Gurbasant Kaur, has a British father and an India-born mother. Growing up in the United Kingdom, she still holds a British passport. She had debuted in movies with the South movie Billa and then forayed into Bollywood. Her most noteworthy role to date is that of Kareena Kapoor’s best friend in the Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard.

Her character Maya Kapoor was widely appreciated. She also did item numbers in Telugu movies Kick and Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. She has appeared in Bigg Boss 7.

Yuvraj and Hazel became parents to a baby boy this year. Happy 35th birthday to you, Hazel Keech! Hope you enjoy your newfound motherhood to the hilt.

