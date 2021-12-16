HBO Max Reveals Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Poster, Check It Out

The much-awaited reunion of the key cast members of the Harry Potter film series will feature on HBO Max on New Year’s Day and the internet cannot keep calm. The official poster, for the 20th-anniversary of Harry Potter, was released by the official social media handles of HBO Max, featuring the leads of the Harry Potter series — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The golden trio was seen standing in front and center of the Hogwarts' Great Hall, which has decked up with Christmas decorations. In the poster, Daniel, Emma, and Rupert were accompanied by fellow Harry Potter movie alums like Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch, and Bonnie Wright.

Return to Hogwarts will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first instalment of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (originally titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone). The movie first hit the theatres in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2001, and on November 16 the same year, it was released across the United States. The official trailer of the reunion promises to "tell an enchanting making-of story through in-depth interviews, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time." The trailer of Return to Hogwarts was released earlier this month, watch it here:

Though the poster focuses on the Harry Potter films' young cast, Return to Hogwarts will feature a number of other actors from the series, including Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Mark Williams, and Jason Isaacs. The various filmmakers, who brought this franchise to life will also be present on the big day. However, the author of the original Harry Potter novel series, J.K. Rowling will not be a part of the much-awiated reunion. Rowling had published the original novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone back in 1997. She went on to author six sequels through 2007, with Warner Bros.

