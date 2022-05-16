'He Brought a Lot of Freshness': Mahesh Babu on Sarkaru Vaari Paata Co-Star Samuthirakani

It seems the story of a finance agent Mahi, played by Mahesh Babu, has kept the audience gripped in India as well as in the US. Sakaru Vaari Paata, which has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, is doing reasonably well at the box office. Meanwhile, a section of netizens is in awe of Mahesh Babu’s performance along with the film’s background music and massy dialogues. Apart from Mahesh Babu, and his on-screen chemistry with Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, who plays the villain in the film, has also garnered some praise.

In an interview with ottplay, talking about teaming up with Samuthirakani, Mahesh Babu said, “It’s a casting choice we’re extremely happy about." The actor said that when he heard the script, the makers were considering several big names for the role and finally Samuthirakani was locked.

During the shoot, Mahesh Babu recalled that Samuthirakani asked him if he could collect a pair of glasses among many that he has used in the film as a token of memory. “Watching his performance during the dubbing, I felt I could gift him not only my glasses but an entire optical store. He’s brought in a lot of freshness to his performance," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also been making headlines for his comment on his Bollywood debut. During a promotional event for Sakaru Vaari Paata, he interacted with the Telugu media, who asked him about Hindi cinema. “Bollywood cannot afford me," the actor had said in his reply, which went viral in no time. Later, Mahesh Babu clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also put the rumours to rest as he announces that his next project with SS Rajamouli will be a Pan India movie.

