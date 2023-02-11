Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor was considered one of the top heroines back in her time. With films like Amar Akbar Antony, Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Yaarana to her name, Neetu’s stardom was unparalleled. That’s why her decision of leaving the glamorous cine world after getting married to the late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor came as a shock to many. The now 64-year-old married the Bobby actor in 1980, post which she bid adieu to the film industry, only to return to the big screens after a long hiatus of 26 years in the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

Years later, when Neetu Kapoor was asked to cite the reason for such a decision, the actress in an interview with news anchor Deepak Chaurasia revealed that she had no regrets whatsoever for quitting acting. She credited Rishi Kapoor, who was also present at the interview for keeping her so “happy" that she felt content even without doing films.

“I had got so much fame, had done so many movies that I didn’t have that desire to do more films. I wanted to give it up. I happily took this decision, and not forcefully because I had to get married," shared the Do Dooni Chaar actress.

“I completed everyone’s movies happily. Told everyone I am getting married in a year. So it was done in a very nice way. And never did I feel that I should’ve gone there. Maybe the credit goes to him (Rishi Kapoor) because he kept me very happy," she added.

Neetu Kapoor married the love of her life Rishi Kapoor on January 22, 1980. After that, she was last seen in the Shyam Ralhan directorial Ganga Meri Maa. Making a comeback in 2009, Neetu appeared in movies like Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Besharam, Special 26, and the most recent Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, suffering from leukaemia. Earlier on their 43rd wedding anniversary, Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her beloved husband sharing a throwback picture featuring herself, and Rishi Kapoor accompanied by their two kids - Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, during their younger days.

