'He Spoke Fast, Thought Faster': Amitabh Bachchan's 1st Impression of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are arguably the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. The two have taken the industry to great heights with their brilliant acting. Shah Rukh and Amitabh have also acted together in some hit films like Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others. Recently, a throwback Instagram reel of both the actors went viral. In the short video, the two actors indulged in an interesting conversation.

The reel has been shared by the Instagram account srkvibe2.0. In this reel, Shah Rukh told Amitabh that he always wanted to know about Big B’s first impression of King Khan? Amitabh didn’t answer the question first. He looked into Shah Rukh’s eyes and thought about it.

Shah Rukh thought that Amitabh couldn’t remember their first meeting. He smiled a little and said that maybe Amitabh doesn’t remember the very first time about meeting him. Amitabh replied in affirmative about remembering the first meeting but just before answering this question he talked about making a small request.

As Shah Rukh accepted the request, Amitabh asked him if he remembered appearing on the show KBC(Kaun Banega Crorepati). Shah Rukh replied in a yes.

After this, Amitabh said that his first impression about Shah Rukh was that of an actor who spoke very fast. Amitabh added that he thought even faster and had a lot of energy. After speaking this, Amitabh paused for a second and replied that’s it. The conversation ended with both the actors sharing a laugh.

Besides Veer Zara and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, both actors have also appeared in Bhoothnath, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Mohabbatein. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment also bankrolled the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla. Apart from Amitabh, Taapsee Pannu was also seen in this film.

