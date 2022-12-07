Head Bush Star Payal Rajput Sets Internet On Fire With Bathroom Mirror Selfies

Payal Rajput has carved a niche for herself in the Telugu and Punjabi film industries with her acting prowess. She is best known for her performances in films like RX100, RDX Love, Venky Mama, Disco Raja and Head Bush, among others. With her acting chops, the actress has cultivated a huge fan following on social media. And, she never fails to keep fans hooked to her social media handles by sharing updates on her personal as well as professional life there.

A look at Payal Rajput’s Instagram handle will give you a glimpse of her BTS moments from her film sets, pictures from her photoshoots and a sneak peek into her personal life. And, recently, the 32-year-old set the internet on fire by sharing a string of bathroom mirror selfies on the photo-sharing application.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Payal is seen in a white towel as she strikes several poses in front of the mirror. The actress also flaunted her glammed-up look, which comprised a nude base, glittery pink eyeshadow and matching lips, in the pictures. A mid-parted hairdo left open in straight tresses rounded off her look.

“Hola," read the caption of her post.

Check out Payal Rajput’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Payal Rajput was recently in the supernatural horror comedy film Ginna. The film was directed by Eeshaan Suryaah, with its story and screenplay penned by G. Nageswara Reddy and Kona Venkat, respectively. The movie featured Vishnu Manchu, Naresh, Sunny Leone, and Raghu Babu in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Payal will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language romantic film Kirathaka. Besides her, the film also features Aadi Saikumar in the lead role. A few months ago, the makers unveiled the actors’ first-look posters from the film on social media.

Kirathaka marks Payal’s first collaboration with Aadi. The movie is directed by M Veerabhadram and bankrolled by Dr Nagam Tirupathi Reddy of Vision Cinemas. The music for the film is composed by Suresh Bobbili while its cinematography is handled by Raam Reddy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here