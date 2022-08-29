Heading For a Road Trip? Add These Bollywood Songs To Your Playlist

Bollywood has time and again given us timeless soundtracks that evoke numerous emotions within us. With groovy party numbers, touching sad songs, feel-good tracks, and the ones meant to listen to with friends, Bollywood has never disappointed us with its catchy lyrics and peppy beats, enhancing our music taste.

Similarly, if you have undertaken an exciting road trip with your friends or family, you must add these popular Bollywood songs to your playlist to make the road journey memorable.

Journey song - Piku

Every journey is incomplete without listening to The Journey Song from Deepika Padukone’s cult classic film Piku. The soothing lyrics which go, “hum chale pahado pae…" has the power to deport us to the picturesque hills, as we start to sink in the feeling that we are actually on a vacation after a long time.

Khwabon ke parindey - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

As Hrithik Roshan leans onto the car’s window enjoying the scenic view of wild horses running in the field, the song Khwabon Ke Parindey seems to send out the message to worry less sometimes and enjoy the little things in life.

Safarnama - Tamasha

This hard-hitting musical composed by A.R. Rahman makes us think of our life decisions, our innate passion, and what we hold dear to our hearts, enabling us to be in sync with our thoughts as we hit the road.

Phir se udd chala - Rockstar

Celebrating the power of freedom, the song Phir Se Udd Chala teaches us to spread our wings. Turn up the volume and enjoy a blissful road trip with this song playing in the background, urging us to explore and experience.

Ilahi - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The perfect go-to song for travel enthusiasts, Ilahi is an ideal road trip song for those travellers who want to visit every corner of the world and soak in the beauty of various places. Ilahi is for the adventurers, who never want to settle.

Patakha Guddi - Highway

The song Patakha Guddi from Alia Bhatt’s film Highway will make you groove to its dynamic vocals as you hit the long trails. The song speaks to you as if calling out to your inner soul to break free and enjoy your life.

