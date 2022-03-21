'Healing Wounds or Sowing Seeds of Hatred?' Prakash Raj on The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files has triggered several debates and controversies. The film has had a blazing box office success, many have also claimed that the film is nothing more than a right-wing propaganda tool. Vivek Agnihotri, the film’s director, has also been accused of misrepresenting the truth and exploiting the plight of Kashmiri Pandits to curry favour with those in power.

In light of all of this, acclaimed actor Prakash Raj has finally expressed his thoughts. Raj posted a series of tweets. In one of his tweets, he shared a video of a man in the theatre calling for the eradication of Muslim minorities after seeing the film and chanting “Jai Shree Ram" at the end. Along with the video, Raj tweeted, “Kashmir Files, is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds? Just asking."

Advertisement

Raj went on to outline some of the major and unfortunate occurrences that transpired under the BJP-led government in his ‘Just asking’ series of tweets. He sarcastically asked Agnihotri whether he would make a film about the “files" such as the Delhi riots, the Godhra case, and the demonetisation.

Raj stated that efforts were being made to split the country between Hindus and Muslims. The actor did not use the whole title of the film, instead opting for the term, “Files. Piles n Files.. statutory warning,". “If these fundamentalists continue to divide our country’s Hindus and Muslims, we INDIANS will soon become a minority," he said.

However, Raj has received strong criticism from netizens for opinion.

The Kashmir Files is a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Approximately 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed during the migration, according to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.