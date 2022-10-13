Health Coach Explains The Utensils You Should Cook Your Food In

Along with what you eat, it is also important to keep a check on the utensil you use to cook and have your meal from. For example, plastic containers and water bottles are unfit for people as they release microplastics. A better replacement is using metal utensils or clay pots the way people use them in villages. However, it is important to know the best metal utensil to have and store food in.

Advertisement

Some utensils contain toxic chemicals that can seep into the food and contaminate it. Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda has shared detailed information on her Instagram account.

Let us see what they are:

Stainless Steel – According to Dr Jangda, stainless steel is easy to maintain and widely available to cook food in. One drawback of using stainless steel utensils is that they retain 60-70% nutrients of the good. Also, she advised people to avoid buying stainless steel polished with chromium or nickel as they can cause us harm.

Cast Iron – Utensils made out of cast iron last long and are sturdy. There are also many health benefits of using cast iron utensils. Iron doesn’t dissipate too much into the food while cooking which is deemed to be healthy. However, Thalassemia patients are advised to avoid it as it can cause iron overload in the body.

Advertisement

Brass – Brass retains 90% of the nutrients of the food we cook in it. One downside of using it, however, is to take extra care while washing it or the quality can deteriorate quickly. She also advised me not to cook acidic or citric foods in brass utensils.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Bronze – Bronze retails 97% of food nutrients and is considered very healthy to cook food in. But one needs to avoid bronze utensils that are coated with tin or nickel as it can cause harm.

Clay – Clay retains all the nutrients of the food as it heats up slower than metal utensils. The food takes slightly longer to cook but the moisture and nutrients in the food stay intact. Avoid glazed clay utensils as they contain harmful chemicals that can cause health hazards.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here