Hearing Case Against Gangubai Kathiawadi, Justice Banerjee Recalls Plight of 14-Year-Old

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking to stay the release of the Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The appeal filed by Babuji Rawji Shah, who claimed to be Gangubai kathiawadi’s adoptive son, was dismissed by a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari, clearing the way for the film’s premiere on Friday.

On Thursday, Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee recalled meeting a 14-year-old girl who was trafficked under the guise of the job while hearing a motion to suspend the release of Gangubai kathiawadi. Justice Indira Banerjee said that she had served as the chairman of the West Bengal Legal Services Authority and the Calcutta High Court Legal Aid Committee. She once came to know about a woman who was forced into prostitution. She said that she still gets upset when she thinks of her. Indira Banerjee said, “She was 14 years old at the time. She had no family members. She didn’t even get two meals every day. The girl had a so-called Aunty who lived next door. Her aunt invited her to visit Mumbai one day."

Aunt told the girl that she would get a job and food there. The girl relocated to Mumbai in the hopes of escaping poverty and finding a job. She became trapped in a vicious loop after she arrived. She was forced into prostitution. She was raped by men. Finally, an NGO rescued her.

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lawyers, Senior Advocate Arayama Sundaram and Advocate Rohini Musa argued that the film celebrates Gangubai by showing how she rose from a red light area to become a social worker. Sundaram said that the film was based on the Hindi book Mafia Queens of Bombay, which was published in 2011 but has yet to be contested.

In the film Gangubai kathiawadi, Alia plays the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed the film. The film’s plot is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in key roles. Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in a cameo role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.