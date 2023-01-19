Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Raises A Toast, Gal Gadot Packs Dive Into Action Mode In First Look

The first look at Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone is out and the actress is seen raising a toast! The actress, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, will make her international debut this year in the Gal Gadot headlined film. While not much is known about her role in the film, leaked pictures from the sets hinted that she has an action-packed role.

The new sizzle reel shared by Netflix continues to keep Alia’s role a mystery. However, fans were thrilled to see her first look. In the video, Alia was seen standing by the bar with a drink in her hand. She raised a toast to an unknown person in the scene. Besides Alia, the sizzle reel also featured a number of action scenes with Gal Gadot in the middle of it.

The video also gives a glimpse at Jamie Dornan, who plays a prominent part in the film. Netflix confirmed that Heart of Stone will release on the platform on August 11.

Watch the reel below:

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. Besides Heart of Stone, the sizzle reel also featured glimpses of Chris Hemsworth’s highly-anticipated Extraction 2, Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming release Damsel, Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother, Pain Hustlers which stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, Nicole Kidman’s Family Affair and Mahershala Ali’s Leave the World Behind, among others.

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone will not be the only release of Alia Bhatt this year. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film marks Karan’s comeback as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

