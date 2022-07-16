Heart Touching Story Of Baakiyalakshmi Fame Sathish Kumar Makes His Fans Emotional

Actor Sathish Kumar, who plays the role of Gopi in the hit Tamil television series, Baakiyalakshmi, recently shared a video of himself talking about his childhood and his early days in Chennai. In a video shared on Twitter, Sathish revealed that he lost his parents only when he was 5.

“I lost my own brother at the age of 5. I lost my mother and father in an accident. After that, I reached my aunt’s house in Chennai with. She raised me. She taught me to speak, and made me a man. She is the best lady," Sathish said.

The viewers, who were earlier bashing the actor’s character of Gopi from the show, are now posting some warm comments in support of Sathish after hearing his heart-touching story.

Last week, a video of Sathish talking about the show was released. In it, Sathish shared an important update about the serial. He also answered some of the questions asked by the fans in the video.

Baakiyalakshmi started premiering on 16 March 2020 on Vijay TV. The show is headlined by Suchithra (as Baagyalakshmi), Sathish (as Gopinath), Velu Lakshmanan (as Chezhiyan), Vishal (as Ezhilan), Neha (as Iniya), Rajalakshmi (as Eshwari), Veena (as Radhika), Rozario (as Ramamoorthy), Sreethu (as Annie) and many others in important roles.

Scaling new heights, the family entertainer has become a favorite among TV viewers due to its storyline based on the subject of women empowerment.

The story of the show revolves around Baakiyalakshmi, who is a homemaker, and lives in a joint family with her husband Gopinath, three grown-up children Chezhiyan, Ezhil and Iniya. Being a good wife, mother and daughter-in-law, she does everything for her family, but hardly gets appreciation or acknowledgment from her family members.

