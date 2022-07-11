Heart-Warming Poster of Rashmika Mandanna’s Next Sita Raman Revealed

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most beloved actors in the South film industry. The 26-year-old has won many hearts with her acting chops and gorgeous looks. Rashmika has impressed both critics and the audience with her terrific work in movies like Kirik Party and Bheeshma. Now, Rashmika’s fans are looking forward to her upcoming movie, Sita Raman.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the makers of Sita Raman shared a heartwarming poster of the film on Twitter.

In the poster, Rashmika can be seen posing in an ethnic outfit and doing Adab. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “#EidAdhaMubarak from our rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family."

Sita Raman is a touching love story of a soldier Ram and his lady love Sita. While Dulquer Salmaan portrayed the role of the soldier, Mrunal Thakur essayed the role of his love interest. If reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna will be playing a meaningful role in the film. Director Hanu Raghavapudi has helmed this romantic drama which is set against the backdrop of war. Sita Raman has been produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt’s Swapna Cinema.

It is worth noting that Rashmika has emerged as a pan-India actress following the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika essayed the role of Srivalli in the film and received several accolades for her performance.

Therefore, the makers of Sita Raman will hope that Rashmika’s pan-India popularity will propel the film’s box office numbers. Apart from Sita Raman, Rashmika has several movies in the pipeline. The stunning diva will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu.

Rashmika will also be making her debut in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu. Additionally, there is a tremendous buzz on social media about her pairing with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

