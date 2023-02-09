Heartbroken Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Anonymous People Tell Her 'Acting Nahi Aati... Nepotism Ki Bachchi'

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of veteran film producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi, has spoken at length about how she deals with criticism.

The actress made an impressive acting debut with Karan Johar’s production Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the actress revealed that it’s “really hurtful" when anonymous people on the Internet call her “nepotism ki bacchi".

“No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines… and unfortunately, people feed off of that," Janhvi told Harper’s Bazaar.

Talking about how she handles criticism, Janhvi Kapoor added, “I’m extremely thankful that I’ve gotten to a point where I can laugh it off. I know my strengths and weaknesses… I’m objective enough to know when I’ve done a good job, and when I haven’t. At the risk of sounding arrogant, I also know when I have made some headway, and have given something my all. And through my last two films, I think, I’ve at least established that I have something to offer as an actor."

The actress, who was last seen in her father’s production Mili, continued, “You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bachchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant."

