Heartwarming Video of Hardeek Joshi, Akshaya Deodhar From UK Breaks The Internet

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most prominent couples of the Marathi entertainment industry. Both Hardeek and Akshaya have won several hearts with their acting chops and charming personality. Hardeek and Akshaya have a great relationship and regularly give couple goals to their fans.

Currently, the couple is on a vacation to the United Kingdom. Much to the delight of their fans, Hardeek and Akshaya are posting beautiful Instagram stories from the UK. Recently, a Marathi entertainment portal reshared one of Hardeek’s Stories on Instagram. In the short video posted by Marathi TRP, Hardeek and Akshaya can be seen revelling in London’s iconic Picadilly Circus.

Advertisement

Marathi TRP’s post has been flooded with comments from fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have wished the couple well. One Instagram user wrote, “Love you both, God bless you with all beautiful moments." Another Instagram user wrote, “How nice to Akshaya and Hardik. My favourite jodi in London."

It is worth noting that the power couple got engaged on May 3. Following their engagement, stunning pictures from the dreamy ceremony broke the Internet.

Advertisement

Hardeek and Akshaya have been dating for several years and now the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. There is tremendous chatter on social media about their marriage. A few weeks ago, the couple appeared on the Marathi talk show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and revealed the venue of their wedding.

Hardeek and Akshaya revealed that they would be getting married in Pune. “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune and we have also planned to tie the knot there," Hardeek was quoted as saying on the show.

Hardeek and Akshaya became household names after they starred in the hit Zee Marathi TV serial, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. This was partly due to the sizzling chemistry between Hardeek and Akshaya in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.