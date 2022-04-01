'Heaven Will be a Happier Place': Mithila Palkar’s Post For Her Late Grandfather

Actor Mithila Palkar’s grandfather died on March 26, 2022, due to age-related ailments. He was 94. The actor has shared a bunch of pictures with her grandfather on social media and penned an emotional note for him.

“Rest well, my heart 09.02.1928 – 26.03.2022. The centre of my universe and my loudest cheerleader -my Bhau - left us a few days ago. I do not know of a life without him and I never will," she wrote.

“What I do know is that he was a fighter and his resilience and zest for life is what we will continue to celebrate. He was special and he will always be my no.1 everything! Be well, Bhau. The heavens will be a happier place now with resounding laughter," the actor said.

Mithila’s post for her grandfather indeed made everyone emotional. Many of her fans as well as celebs commented and shared their heartfelt condolences, love and strength to her as well to her family.

Mithila was extremely close to her grandparents, especially her grandfather. She used to share a lot of pictures and videos on social media with them whenever she visited their house.

On the birthday of her grandfather, Mithila posted a beautiful picture with him and said, “Happy Birthday no.1! My love, my heart, my life."

Even on Grandparents day, she uploaded a wonderful video, which had photos of her grandparents from their marriage ceremony. And at the end of the video both of them were seen kissing each other’s hands.

With the video, she wrote, “Happy Grandparents day to two people who are the two halves of my world. The ones who have taught me patience, perseverance and the true essence of romance through their companionship. To all grandparents out there- the world would definitely be a dull place if we didn’t have you. Thank you for being solace! Wishing all of you good health and happiness, always."

