Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ropes in Fardeen Khan Opposite Aditi Rao Hydari?

It was last year that Netflix had announced Heeramandi, but those who religiously follow Bollywood would know that it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. It will also have some of the best talents of the country. Now, it is being reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Fardeen Khan for a role opposite Aditi Rao Hydari.

According to a report in ETimes, Fardeen Khan’s mother-in-law, Mumtaz had confirmed the news. When the publication had reached out to her to confirm whether she will be a part of the period drama series, the veteran actress had revealed, “Nothing has happened on that front yet but Fardeen has shot for the show already."

The series will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjida Sheikh, Jayati Bhatia along with Manisha Koirala. A few days back, Manisha Koirala had shared a picture with SLB and Mumtaz, sparking speculations that the latter has given her nod to the series. Manisha Koirala had captioned the image as, “In the company of legends.. I love love love being with such marvellous creative people.. my face says it all." If this turns out to be true, then Mumtaz will be seen on screen after 45 years.

Addressing the specualtions, Mumtaz had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “This whole speculation business started when Manisha Koirala posted a picture of us together. But like I said, I can’t say anything on this until Mr Bhansali makes an announcement." She also added, “I am aware of the magic that Mr Bhansali creates with his heroines. Who wouldn’t want to be in his film?"

The show has already gone on floors. A few days back, reports also started doing the rounds that Richa Chadha has started taking Bharatnatyam lessons for the show. Fardeen Khan has already wrapped up the shoot of Visfot, and would also be seen in No Entry Mein Entry.

